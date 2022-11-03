NBCC inks pact with NLC India to set up CISF barracks, trainee executive hostel complex in Tamil Nadu

State-owned construction firm NBCC (India) Ltd has signed a pact with NLC India Ltd to establish CISF barracks/facilities and a trainee executive hostel complex at Neyveli Township in Cuddalore district, Tamil Nadu.

The memorandum of understanding was inked by A Kuppuswami, CGM (Township Administration), NLC and Pradeep Sharma, CGM (Engg), NBCC in the presence of Anil Kumar Jain, Secretary, Ministry of Coal; NLC CMD Rakesh Kumar; and NBCC CMD P K Gupta, the company said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)