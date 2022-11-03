Left Menu

New employees in govt departments should do people-oriented work: Maha CM Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday said people who are joining various government departments should do people-oriented work.He also said the Centre has approved Rs 14,000 crore worth of development works in the state.Shinde was speaking at an event in Mumbai where letters of appointment were handed over to new employees who have been recruited in various government departments.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-11-2022 23:07 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 23:07 IST
Shinde was speaking at an event in Mumbai where letters of appointment were handed over to new employees who have been recruited in various government departments. Cabinet colleagues of the CM, including Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, were present at the event.

He said, “As many as 600 candidates were given appointment letters in the Konkan division alone. At state level, 2,000 such letters were given today.” Shinde said upcoming projects will generate more jobs in Maharashtra.

“The Union government has approved the state urban development department's proposal to undertake Rs 14,000 crore worth of works. The Bandra Kurla Complex (in suburban Mumbai) has been declared a central business district,” the chief minister said.

“A Japanese company is investing nearly Rs 2,000 crore in the state, which will generate employment for 5,000 to 6,000 people. A cabinet sub-committee has sanctioned various new projects as well,” Shinde said.

Maharashtra is the first state which has responded positively to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to provide employment to 10 lakh people as the country is celebrating 75 years of its independence, Shinde said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

