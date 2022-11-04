Left Menu

SPIC Ltd reports Q2 PAT at Rs 108.88 cr

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-11-2022 14:40 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 14:40 IST
Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation Ltd (SPIC) Ltd has reported a profit after tax for the quarter ending September 30, 2022 at Rs 108.88 crore, the company said on Friday.

The city-based company had reported PAT at Rs 53.64 crore during corresponding quarter previous year.

For the year ending March 31, 2022 the profit after tax stood at Rs 140.43 crore.

Total income during the July-September quarter grew to Rs 712.23 crore from Rs 619.90 crore registered in the same period last year.

Total income for the year ending March 31, 2022 was at Rs 1,898.31 crore.

Commenting on the financial performance, company Chairman Ashwin Muthiah said, ''the healthy top-line and robust bottom-line numbers signify the success of our efforts to create sustained and tangible value for India's farming community.'' ''Our profitability amid a challenging macroeconomic environment, is testimony to the successful alignment of our corporate strategy with market demand. Moving forward, we will continue to maximise value-creation for our stakeholders through world-class innovation, infrastructure upgradation,'' Muthiah said.

SPIC Ltd is one of the agri-nutrient and fertiliser companies and the flagship firm of Singapore-based AM International.

