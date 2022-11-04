Haryana CM inaugurates Daiki Axis Japan's Rs 200-cr manufacturing plant in Palwal

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday inaugurated Daiki Axis Japan's Rs 200 crore manufacturing unit in Palwal to produce sewage water treatment units.

The Palwal plant in Haryana is the company's second unit in India after Vapi in Gujarat, Daiki Axis India said in a statement.

The investment has been made through Daiki Axis India, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Daiki Axis Japan.

''Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal today inaugurated a Johkasou plant at Palwal launched by Japanese water treatment solutions provider Daiki Axis India, a 100 per cent subsidiary of Daiki Axis Japan,'' the statement said.

The plant has the capacity to produce 1,000 sewage water treatment units with Japanese ''Johkasou'' technology, used to treat domestic wastewater locally and reuse it.

Around Rs 200 crore has been invested in setting up the new sewage water treatment plant, which is suitable for treating both grey and black water, Daiki Axis India said.

India and Japan recently signed a memorandum of cooperation (MoC) for wastewater management through Johkasou technology. The small and mid-size packaged plants are fully automated and do not require full-time operators.

According to the statement, India currently treats only 34 per cent of domestic wastewater. In 2019, a policy to treat wastewater was introduced by the Haryana government, according to which 80 per cent of the wastewater will be treated and used by 2030. As a way of mitigating the freshwater crisis in the state, the Haryana government has laid out a policy on treated wastewater.

''This sewage water treatment facility is a ground-breaking move in the right direction towards ensuring that water can be recycled and reused for a variety of purposes. Currently, it is being implemented in Palwal but will be extended across the state once we evaluate its effectiveness,'' the chief minister was quoted as saying.

Shinya Takaoka, Director & Managing Executive Officer, Daiki Axis Co Ltd Japan, said, ''In terms of natural resources, India is one of the wealthiest countries in the world. However, increasing domestic, industrial, and agricultural demands have resulted in water shortages as well as polluted water supplies across the country, especially in Haryana, which faces a severe water shortage''.

Kamal Tiwari, Director of Daiki Axis Environment, said, ''Daiki Axis India is committed to providing the best wastewater treatment solutions that can serve the Indian Government's Sustainable Development Goals. Our company has already invested in setting up manufacturing units in Haryana under the Government's 'Make in India' campaign''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)