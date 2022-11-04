Switch Mobility elevates Mahesh Babu as CEO

Left Menu

Hinduja Groups electric vehicle arm Switch Mobility said on Friday it has elevated Mahesh Babu to the position of CEO after its CEO and Vice chairman Andy Palmer stepped down for personal reasons.

Updated: 04-11-2022 20:14 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 20:14 IST
Hinduja Group's electric vehicle arm Switch Mobility said on Friday it has elevated Mahesh Babu to the position of CEO after its CEO and Vice chairman Andy Palmer stepped down for personal reasons. Dheeraj Hinduja will be assuming the role of Executive Chairman with immediate effect, it added. To maintain the continuity of strategy and execution of plans, the Board has approved the elevation of Babu as CEO of Switch Mobility, the company said in a statement. ''I would like to personally thank Andy for his vision and commitment since the inception of Switch and what we have achieved so far would not have been possible without his astute leadership. ''Mahesh has the track record of successfully growing the business in India and I am confident that under his leadership, we can achieve the same in the UK and Europe,'' Dheeraj Hinduja said in the statement.

