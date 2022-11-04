Kenya pilots to give final position on strike after govt plea to call it off
Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 04-11-2022 22:05 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 22:02 IST
Kenya Airways PLC's pilots union will give their final position later tonight on whether to go ahead with a strike to begin on Saturday after the government urged them to it call off, transport minister Kipchumba Murkomen said on Friday.
