Kenya pilots to give final position on strike after govt plea to call it off

Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 04-11-2022 22:05 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 22:02 IST
Kenya Airways PLC's pilots union will give their final position later tonight on whether to go ahead with a strike to begin on Saturday after the government urged them to it call off, transport minister Kipchumba Murkomen said on Friday.

