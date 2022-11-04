Democratic lawmakers want Biden to sign global EV memorandum at COP27

A group of 16 Democratic U.S. lawmakers on Friday urged President Joe Biden to back a global memorandum that aims to shift to zero-emission medium- and heavy-duty vehicles. The lawmakers want the United States at the COP27 climate summit to sign the non-binding memorandum of understanding (MOU) that sets a target for 30% of those new vehicles to be zero-emission by 2030 and 100% by 2040.

The lawmakers led by Senator Martin Heinrich note medium and heavy trucks represent 10% of vehicles but account for 28% of total on-road greenhouse gas emissions. "We believe United States participation in the Global MOU will send clear market signals to industry," said the letter, also signed by Senators Dianne Feinstein, Alex Padilla, Ed Markey, Cory Booker, Elizabeth Warren, Tom Carper, Jeff Merkley, Bob Menendez and others.

The letter notes the memorandum "does not require U.S. federal agencies to adopt new emission standards, targets, or requirements." The White House did not immediately comment.

The $430 billion climate, tax and drug policy bill passed in August includes new commercial electric vehicles tax credits, with up to $7,500 for light- and medium-duty vehicles and up to $40,000 for heavy-duty vehicles. The memorandum has been signed by 16 countries and endorsed by over 60 state and local governments, manufacturers, financial institutions and others.

Reuters reported Thursday the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency plans to issue tougher greenhouse gas emissions rules for heavy duty trucks and other vehicles through at least the 2030 model year by the end of 2023. Under the EPA's revised schedule, the agency plans to issue proposed rules in March and final rules by the end of December, a move the agency said will allow it "to put in place ambitious GHG standards for heavy-duty vehicles as soon as possible."

The EPA in March had proposed tighter standards for 17 of the 33 sub-categories of vocational and tractor vehicles, including school buses, transit buses, commercial delivery trucks, and short-haul tractors.

