Be cautious of fake SMS promising jobs, says National Informatics Centre

The advisory comes after it received information about a fake SMS with a job offer, misusing the name of NIC, being circulated amongst the general public.

ANI | Updated: 05-11-2022 11:57 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 11:57 IST
Image Courtesy: National Informatics Centre. Image Credit: ANI
The National Informatics Centre has cautioned the general public about fake SMS which promises jobs in its name . The advisory comes after it received information about a fake SMS with a job offer, misusing the name of NIC, being circulated amongst the general public.

Upon receipt of information about the fake SMS, it carried out an immediate internal investigation and identified that the fake SMS was NOT sent from NIC's infrastructure, a statement from the Ministry of Communications said on Friday. "Considering the fact that the fake SMS was misusing NIC's name, was a cyber incident and could also involve a potential financial fraud, NIC promptly reported the incident to CERT-In and also registered a complaint with law enforcement agencies for identifying and prosecuting the perpetrators of this fake SMS," the statement said.

In order to prevent further misuse, Cert-In immediately coordinated with the concerned intermediary for the takedown of the fraudulent URL, it added in the statement. CERT-In is the national nodal agency for responding to computer security incidents as and when they occur. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

