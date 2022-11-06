U.S. Powerball jackpot climbs to record-breaking $1.9 billion
An already record-breaking U.S. Powerball jackpot grew to a whopping $1.9 billion one after no one secured a winning ticket in Saturday night's drawing, according to lottery officials.
An already record-breaking U.S. Powerball jackpot grew to a whopping $1.9 billion one after no one secured a winning ticket in Saturday night's drawing, according to lottery officials. The estimated $1.6 billion that was up for grabs on Saturday had been the largest lotto prize ever offered, Powerball said.
To win the big prize, a player must guess all six lucky numbers, including the final "Powerball." The winning numbers drawn on Nov. 5 were 28,45,53,56,69 and the Powerball 20. The next chance for ticket buyers to clinch the jackpot will be Monday's draw, although they would have to overcome the steep odds of 1 in 292.2 million to secure a win.
No one has won the jackpot since Aug. 3, when a lucky ticket holder from Pennsylvania took home over $200 million, according to Powerball. The prize money has since mushroomed, generating lots of business at gas stations and newsstands around the United States, where Americans buy Powerball tickets for $2 a pop.
Winners may decide to receive their money as an annuity, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or a lump sum cash payment. Both types of winnings are subject to federal and local taxes.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Americans
- United States
- Pennsylvania
- Powerball
ALSO READ
Health News Roundup: Biden to get updated COVID vaccine, urge Americans to follow suit; Uganda says 9 more Ebola cases confirmed in Kampala; toll rises to 14 and more
Biden to get updated COVID vaccine, urge Americans to follow suit
Health News Roundup: Japan's Sumitomo Pharma to buy rest of Myovant in sweetened deal; Biden to get updated COVID vaccine, urge Americans to follow suit and more
In solidarity with DALCA kids, Biden invites three young Indian Americans to White House Diwali reception
Health News Roundup: Japan's Sumitomo Pharma to buy rest of Myovant in sweetened deal; Biden to get updated COVID vaccine, urge Americans to follow suit and more