Left Menu

Vishwajeet and Sonalika Pradhan scorch the IFWA Melbourne ramp with Ivan Tran, Archana Kochhar, Saisha Shinde

The India Fashion Week Australia returns to the Runway following a two-year, pandemic-induced hiatus at the epic Marvel Stadium in Melbourne.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2022 13:04 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 13:04 IST
Vishwajeet and Sonalika Pradhan scorch the IFWA Melbourne ramp with Ivan Tran, Archana Kochhar, Saisha Shinde
Vishwajeet and Sonalika Pradhan scorch the IFWA Melbourne ramp with Ivan Tran, Archana Kochhar, Saisha Shinde . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI/ATK): The India Fashion Week Australia returns to the Runway following a two-year, pandemic-induced hiatus at the epic Marvel Stadium in Melbourne. Inaugurated by Consul General Sushil Kumar, curated by Vishwajeet Pradhan and Sonalika Pradhan, the show aims to boost cross-cultural participation within the global fashion community. IFWA's program this year includes a high fashion runway show featuring global designers like Vietnamese prodigy Ivan Tran, Indian Designer Archana Kochhar, India's first transgender designer Saisha Shinde alongside Australian, South Asian and African origin designers. The multicultural extravaganza is choreographed by Indian fashion veteran Shakir Shaikh.

With Supermodel Hua Trang as show stopper, Ivan Tran set the runway alight with his blazing, out-of this-world designs. Couturier Archana Kochhar debuted at IFWA with social media influencer Nagma Mirajkar setting the ramp afire in a fiery red dress. Saisha Shinde launched her multi-hued retail collection, marking the Grand Finale to the magical evening. IFWA Brand Ambassadors, AFL (Australian Rules Football) greats Kevin Sheddy, Matthew Richardson, Trent Croad, Dustin Fletcher and Anthony Koutoufides added the "Popular stars" quotient, besides participating in the charity fundraiser, cheered by celebrities Diana Chen, Sharon Johal, Kate Jesaulenko et al.

Rapper Simba Mak wrapped up the evening with a ballistic performance. The Judges Panel comprising Multicultural Commissioner Abiola Akinbni, actress Sarah Roza and Councillor Richard Stockman presented the awards to the winners.

Brainchild of Meilleur Events, the inaugural edition of IFWA in 2019 featured participation from designers like Samanth Chauhan, Rimi Nayak, Sayantan Sarkar, Nicholas Gilbert, Mini Raxevsky among others. This year's event rocked the globe with its inclusion and talent alike. All in all, the evening spelt hope, happiness and a haute way forward. Kudos Meilleur Events. The Sponsors included Image homes, VIC,

Armahi Accountants, Riverdale Institute, Jump Financing, Bombay Real Estate and Ferali Cosmetics among others.

This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

 Tanzania
2
Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vaccine, says Scholz; Analysis-For China's COVID policy, change comes in small increments and more

Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vac...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Spain briefly shuts part of airspace as Chinese rocket debris flies over; Iran says it tests satellite-carrying rocket, U.S. calls move 'destabilizing'

Science News Roundup: Spain briefly shuts part of airspace as Chinese rocket...

 Global
4
Researchers discovered that Tonga volcano had highest plume ever recorded

Researchers discovered that Tonga volcano had highest plume ever recorded

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022