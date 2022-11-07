Left Menu

India Cements Q2 net loss at Rs 113.26 cr, Revenue up 7.46 pc to Rs 1,327 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2022 13:09 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 13:07 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@TheIndiaCements)
India Cements Ltd on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 113.26 crore for the second quarter ended September 2022.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 29.75 crore during the July-September quarter of the previous fiscal, India Cements said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was up 7.46 per cent to Rs 1,327.06 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal. The same stood at Rs 1,234.85 crore a year ago.

The company's total expenses were at Rs 1,528.01 crore, up 27.16 per cent in the September quarter of FY23, as against Rs 1,201.61 crore a year ago.

Shares of India Cements were trading at Rs 248.50 on BSE, up 1.02 per cent from the previous close.

