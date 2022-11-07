The Indian Glory Awards 2022 2nd edition- Strengthening the artist community with glam

New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI/PNN): As rightly quoted by Coco Chanel "Success is often achieved by those who don't know that failure is inevitable." An approach that merits the values of a lot of successful industries in today's times. The beauty industry is one such blooming and highly recognized industries today and has observed massive footfall from people across. Styling your look and diving into the world of makeup and colors is what drives you then the world is your canvas. On similar parallels multiple events are conducted to give platform and expression to budding artists. One such event that took place recently was the Indian Glory Awards 2022 2nd edition organized at Radisson Blu hotel Paschim Vihar, New Delhi. A distinguished and highly reputable award ceremony hosted by none other than the incredible Amisha Patel on 2nd Nov' 2022. It is a platform that encouraged many emerging makeup artists to showcase their skill set and reach out to the right community and get recognized for their work. Many renowned and extremely talented individuals/ teams had participated in the competition and Ruby Khasa trounced above the rest and proved her competency with elegance, grace and hardwork. With dreams and hope in her eyes she envisioned makeup in a completely different light.

Ruby is a beauty enthusiast and preacher of divulging into the world of makeup gradients. An exquisite emerging artist of today's time. Coming from a financially not so well to do background she entered the world of makeup to make a living out of it however with time she has established a reputable position for herself in the industry. She is recognized as the finest makeup artist in Gurgaon and NCR with an exceptionally well and diverse knowledge of makeup palettes, creativity and makeovers. While the journey and learning had been extremely challenging she navigated her path of success with optimism and dedication. With an extensive experience of over 12 years in the beauty industry Ruby has created her own niche and has worked with varied renowned makeup studios as well. Post gauging the nuances and nitty gritties of the professional world she decided to give wings to her passion and started working as a freelancer for 3 years and has been doing exceptionally well. At present, she is striving towards strengthening her brand and her makeup studio is also under construction at Gurgaon location. Ruby has always been a dreamer, visioner and has a competitive edge to herself. She isn't content with being average or just good, but wishes to be the best at whatever she chooses to pursue. She has built her capacity and leveraged each opportunity that knocked regardless of how big or small the scale was. Her humbleness and genuinity is what makes her stand apart, yet brings her closer to many. The zeal, enthusiasm and liveliness that she brings to the table is astonishing yet worth appreciation.

This ain't just a success story but a voyage filled with fumbles, turbulence, learnings and much more. Such events have proven to give credibility and recognition to many individuals who have been persistently trying to make an image and stage an impression. This story is one such example there are many others and thanks to such ceremonies it will continue to grow more. The award show helped in fostering a positive and encouraging environment for niche beauticians. With the token of appreciation and shared experiences it allowed them to interact and engage with like-minded people and strengthen their existing networks while exhibiting their strengths. With sheer dedication, passion and rigor the participants enthusiastically overcame all obstacles and created a highly competitive environment. It was nail biting. The unparalleled magic of makeup and the passion that the contestants and even the deciding committee had towards the show was inspiring. It helped various budding designers to recognize their potential and understand how to continue in this cutting edge industry. The evening was fun-filled, rejoicing and learning-driven graciously culminating on a high note. The ceremony had a pinch of colors, style and perceived beauty in a very unique way. A place where makeup was a form of expression, a play of art and a sprint of joy in the mundane routine. The vision was to build a creative community that grows together and uplifts each other's spirits while cherishing the principles of true art.

