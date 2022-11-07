Left Menu

Bikaji Foods IPO subscribed 26.67 times on last day of offer

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2022 19:01 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 18:16 IST
Bikaji Foods IPO subscribed 26.67 times on last day of offer
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The initial public offering of Bikaji Foods International was subscribed 26.67 times on Monday, the last day of subscription.

The Rs 881.22-crore IPO received bids for 55,04,00,900 shares against 2,06,36,790 shares on offer, as per data available with the NSE.

The quota meant for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 80.63 times subscription, while the non-institutional investors category was subscribed 7.10 times and Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) was subscribed 4.77 times.

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) is a pure Offer For Sale (OFS) of up to 2,93,73,984 equity shares.

The price range for the offer is at Rs 285-300 a share.

On Thursday, Bikaji Foods International Ltd said it has mobilised Rs 262 crore from anchor investors.

Since the IPO is completely an OFS, the company will not receive any proceeds from the issue.

Bikaji is the largest manufacturer of Bikaneri bhujia with an annual production of 29,380 tonnes and is a leading maker of packaged 'rasgulla', 'soan papdi' and 'gulab jamun'.

Axis Capital, Intensive Fiscal Services, JM Financial, IIFL Securities and Kotak Mahindra Capital are the managers to the offer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

 Tanzania
2
Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vaccine, says Scholz; Analysis-For China's COVID policy, change comes in small increments and more

Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vac...

 Global
3
Researchers discovered that Tonga volcano had highest plume ever recorded

Researchers discovered that Tonga volcano had highest plume ever recorded

 United States
4
(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space station scrubbed after fire alarm

(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022