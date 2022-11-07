MCX appoints ex-NABARD chief Harsh Kumar Bhanwala as Chairman
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited (MCX) on Monday appointed former NABARD head Harsh Kumar Bhanwala as its Chairman.
The said appointment is effective from November 7, 2022, MCX said in a regulatory filing.
Bhanwala was the chairman of National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) from December 18, 2013 to May 27, 2020. He was also Chairman-cum-Management Director of Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd (IIFCL).
He has been on various committees of government and regulatory authorities, the latest being chairman of SEBI's Technical Group on Social Stock Exchange (SSE-TG).
Bhanwala, an IIM-Ahmedabad post graduate, has over 36 years of experience in development finance, organisational transformation and solving rural problems, enhancing farmer's income and promoting sustainable agriculture.
