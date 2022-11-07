Left Menu

India concludes trans-shipment trial runs to connect NE using Bangladeshi ports

India on Monday concluded trial runs for trans-shipment of cargo to connect northeastern states with the rest of the country using two major Bangladeshi ports, officials said.The fourth and final trial run to connect Chittagong and Mongla ports to NE states via India-Bangladesh Protocol Route concluded after a tea container from Assam for Goodricke reached Kolkata docks via land and sea ports of the neighbouring country.The trials were supposed to be completed by December but it is completed well ahead of schedule.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-11-2022 22:26 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 22:26 IST
India concludes trans-shipment trial runs to connect NE using Bangladeshi ports
  • Country:
  • India

India on Monday concluded trial runs for trans-shipment of cargo to connect northeastern states with the rest of the country using two major Bangladeshi ports, officials said.

The fourth and final trial run to connect Chittagong and Mongla ports to NE states via India-Bangladesh Protocol Route concluded after a tea container from Assam for Goodricke reached Kolkata docks via land and sea ports of the neighbouring country.

''The trials were supposed to be completed by December but it is completed well ahead of schedule. The initiative will help boost business flow to the northeast on inland waterways via the Indo-Bangladesh Protocol Route and help reduce the cost of freight,'' Chairman of Syama Prasad Mookherjee Port (SMP), L Haranadh, said.

The SMP, formerly the Kolkata Port Trust, was entrusted with executing the trial runs via the protocol route. The decision to conduct these trials was taken at the 13th India-Bangladesh Joint Group of Customs meeting held in March.

The trial movement of Indian cargo from West Bengal to northeastern states such as Tripura, Assam, and Meghalaya and vice versa was successfully carried out, SMP Deputy Chairman Samrat Rahi said.

The trial runs were meant for connecting Bangladesh’s land and sea ports Mongla, Tambil, Chittagong, Seola and Bibirbazar with northeastern states.

India has offered a grant to Bangladesh to support dredging to smoothen the movement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space station scrubbed after fire alarm

(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space ...

 Global
2
Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

 Sri Lanka
3
Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

 Tanzania
4
Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vaccine, says Scholz; Analysis-For China's COVID policy, change comes in small increments and more

Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022