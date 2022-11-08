Left Menu

Four killed in road accident in Raigad district

Four persons were killed in a road accident involving a dumper truck and an auto-rickshaw in Kashedi ghat in Maharashtras Raigad district on Monday, police said.The accident took place at Chole village around 7.10 pm, when both the vehicles were going towards Poladpur, an official said.

Four persons were killed in a road accident involving a dumper truck and an auto-rickshaw in Kashedi ghat in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Monday, police said.

The accident took place at Chole village around 7.10 pm, when both the vehicles were going towards Poladpur, an official said. The speeding dumper lost control and toppled on the auto-rickshaw, which was moving ahead parallel to the dumper, he said. All the four persons travelling in the auto-rickshaw were killed in the accident, he said.

Raigad district guardian minister Uday Samant announced Rs 5 lakh assistance each to the kin of the deceased persons, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

