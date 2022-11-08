Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2022 13:20 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 13:20 IST
German luxury carmaker Audi on Tuesday said it has launched Q5 special edition trim in India priced at Rs 67.05 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new trim features equipment enhancements, including a new black styling package and five spoke graphite gray diamond cut alloy wheels.

''The Audi Q5 is a volume seller and we are happy to introduce a special edition for our customers. The Audi Q5 special edition will be available in limited units and is being offered in two new shades in addition to a host of styling enhancements,'' Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said in a statement.

With quattro all-wheel drive and a feature-rich package, the Audi Q5 will continue to stand-out in the segment, he added.

*** EKA Mobility joins hands with EVR Motors * EKA Mobility on Tuesday said it has tied up with Israeli startup EVR Motors. Under the collaboration, EVR will design and develop electric motors for EKA which would then manufacture these e-motors and integrate them into the vehicles to sell in the domestic market.

EVR will also support the setup of EKA's assembly line, the companies said in a joint statement. ''The new commercial agreement with EKA Mobility in India is a result of EVR's growing offering of electric motors from two and three-wheelers, through hybrid motors to commercial and passenger vehicles,'' EVR Motors CEO Opher Doron said.

EKA & Pinnacle Industries Chairman Sudhir Mehta said the company is reinventing the design philosophy and manufacturing of electric vehicles, and are developing sharable technologies to democratise EVs with TCO (total cost of ownership) solutions, and sustainable ecosystems. ''Our partnership with EVR Motors solidifies our commitment to creating a new community in global CV electric mobility equipped with powerful technology for mass adoption,'' he added. EKA Mobility recently launched a 9-metre electric bus.

