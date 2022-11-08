China stocks end lower as domestic COVID cases hit 6-month high

China stocks closed lower on Tuesday as COVID-19 cases in the country surged to a half-year high and as some investors booked profits after a recent rally.

** The blue-chip CSI 300 Index ended 0.7% lower, while the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.4%. ** The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.2%, while the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index declined 0.6%.

** The CSI 300 Index had risen 7.6% since Oct. 31, as of Monday's close, and the Hang Seng Index surged 13% on rumours of a possible end to China's stringent COVID-19 lockdowns, even as Beijing reaffirmed its zero-COVID policy. ** "The recent rally in assets and currencies linked to the prospects of China's economy on hopes that authorities in China will relax their 'zero-COVID' policy is unlikely to last," analysts at Capital Economics said in a note.

** "There have been several similar rallies this year when the COVID-19 situation in China appeared to improve, which proved short-lived as new outbreaks emerged and restrictions were re-imposed." ** New locally transmitted infections in China climbed to 7,475 on Nov. 7, up from 5,496 the day before and the highest since May 1.

** "In the near term, domestic restrictions are much more likely to tighten than to loosen, as the virus usually spreads more rapidly in the winter months," said analysts at Gavekal Dragonomics in a note. ** Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal reported that Chinese leaders were considering steps toward reopening after nearly three years of tough pandemic restrictions but were proceeding slowly and had set no timeline.

** Analysts say the most important thing to watch is whether Beijing will signal a major policy pivot during the December Politburo meeting. ** Healthcare stocks, consumer staples and semiconductor companies lost between 1% and 1.5% each.

** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong dropped 1.6%, with Alibaba and Meituan down 3.7% and 2.8%, respectively. ** Still, Tuesday's correction is mild compared with strong gains in the previous sessions, with some asset managers saying the market had bottomed out.

** "China's A-shares might have gone past the trough of this round of decline, standing at the starting point of a new round of long-term bull market," wrote Li Bei, a fund manager at Shanghai Banxia Investment Management Center. ** "The first step is risk appetite repair, and the second step is a stabilisation and recovery of the economy and corporate earnings."

