Left Menu

Revised EU debt rules should allow for climate, defence investment - Breton

New EU budget rules should take into account the need to invest in climate policies and defence when setting the pace for debt reduction, Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton said in an interview with Dutch financial daily FD published on Tuesday. Countries that invest more than others in reducing CO2 emissions or in strengthening their armies should get more time to bring government debt back towards the desired level of 60% of gross domestic product (GDP), Breton said.

Reuters | Updated: 08-11-2022 14:27 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 14:23 IST
Revised EU debt rules should allow for climate, defence investment - Breton
Thierry Breton Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

New EU budget rules should take into account the need to invest in climate policies and defense when setting the pace for debt reduction, Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton said in an interview with Dutch financial daily FD published on Tuesday.

Countries that invest more than others in reducing CO2 emissions or in strengthening their armies should get more time to bring government debt back towards the desired level of 60% of gross domestic product (GDP), Breton said. This should create a "fairer" picture of the state of government finances, Breton said, with less finger-pointing by countries with lower debt ratios.

"There are no bad guys and good guys in the EU," Breton said. "If EU countries had committed to the NATO rule of spending 2% of GDP on defense, we would have seen 1300 billion euros in extra spending on this in the past 20 years, which would have been helpful given the war in Ukraine," he said.

"54% of the lack in investment comes from Germany, the Netherlands, Austria, Sweden, and Denmark," he said addressing countries traditionally in the frugal camp on fiscal policy, which often criticizes higher spending in the south of Europe. Breton's remarks came a day before the Commission is to unveil its proposals on how to reform the EU's fiscal and debt rules which have become too complex and unrealistic following of the surge in public debt after the COVID-19 pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

 Sri Lanka
2
Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of cricket

Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of c...

 Australia
3
(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space station scrubbed after fire alarm

(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tennis-After WTA Finals exit, Swiatek relieved 'intense' season is over and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022