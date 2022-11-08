Left Menu

Lupin gets USFDA nod to market generic antibiotic drug in US

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2022 14:56 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 14:46 IST
Lupin gets USFDA nod to market generic antibiotic drug in US
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Drug firm Lupin on Tuesday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market Doxycycline Capsules used to treat bacterial infections in the American market.

The drug firm has received tentative approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Doxycycline Capsules, 40 mg, a generic equivalent of Galderma Laboratories' Oracea capsules, Lupin Ltd said in a statement.

As per IQVIA MAT September 2022 data, Doxycycline capsules had estimated annual sales of USD 215 million in the US market.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

 Sri Lanka
2
Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of cricket

Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of c...

 Australia
3
(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space station scrubbed after fire alarm

(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tennis-After WTA Finals exit, Swiatek relieved 'intense' season is over and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022