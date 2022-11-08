S.Africa's Transnet says train carrying coal for export derailed
Reuters | Capetown | Updated: 08-11-2022 16:30 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 16:13 IST
- Country:
- South Africa
A Transnet train carrying coal for export derailed on Tuesday morning on its way to the Richards Bay port, the state-owned South African logistics company said.
No injuries were reported and response teams were on their way to the site, Transnet said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Richards Bay
- South African
Advertisement