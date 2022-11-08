Left Menu

German prosecutors search UBS branches in Russian oligarch money laundering investigation

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 08-11-2022 17:19 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 16:38 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
German officials have searched branches of Swiss bank UBS in Frankfurt and Munich in an investigation into alleged money laundering by a Russian oligarch, a spokesman for the prosecutors said on Tuesday.

The spokesperson did not name the bank, but UBS later confirmed it was two of its branches that were affected. "A raid has taken place and we are cooperating with the authorities," a UBS spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

