German prosecutors search UBS branches in Russian oligarch money laundering investigation
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 08-11-2022 17:19 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 16:38 IST
- Country:
- Germany
German officials have searched branches of Swiss bank UBS in Frankfurt and Munich in an investigation into alleged money laundering by a Russian oligarch, a spokesman for the prosecutors said on Tuesday.
The spokesperson did not name the bank, but UBS later confirmed it was two of its branches that were affected. "A raid has taken place and we are cooperating with the authorities," a UBS spokesman said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
German lawmakers oppose China military threats toward Taiwan
Bayern drawn at Mainz in German Cup, Dortmund gets Bochum
Top German court rejects appeal over neo-Nazi murder spree
India among medal contenders for 2023 WC, feels World Cup-winning German defender Moritz
German President Steinmeier makes surprise visit to Ukraine - ntv