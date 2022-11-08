Salasar Techno Engineering Q2 net profit falls 25 pc to Rs 7.5 cr

Salasar Techno Engineering Limited (STEL) has posted a 25 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit to Rs 7.51 crore in the September quarter on account of increased expenses.

The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 10.02 crore in the July-September period of the preceding fiscal, it said in a BSE filing.

Its total income rose to Rs 258.78 crore from Rs 199.56 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Expenses also increased to Rs 248.18 crore against Rs 185.86 crore a year ago.

New Delhi-based Salasar Techno Engineering carries out engineering, designing, procurement, steel fabrication and galvanising work for telecom players.

The company is investing Rs 100 crore to expand its business to set up a fabrication unit and a galvanising plant.

