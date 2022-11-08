Union Minister Kishan Reddy inspects metro station in Chennai

Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy inspected the Vadapalani Metro Rail station here on Tuesday and interacted with the commuters. He travelled by the metro train to Alandur from Vadapalani. The minister urged the officials to provide basic amenities to the passengers immediately. Reddy, who holds the portfolio of Development of North East Region (DoNER), later told reporters that following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s instructions, metro rail facility is being expanded in all the cities. Accordingly, states have been allocated necessary funds. The Tamil Nadu government has also been allocated funds for the metro rail works, apart from that for additional works, he said. Following the completion of metro rail work in cities under the Phase 1 of the project, works have been taken up under the Phase 2 of the project. ''Visited and inspected the Vadapalani Metro Railway station in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, today. Had an engaging conversation with fellow passengers while travelling by Metro Rail from Vadapalani to Alandur,'' Reddy said in a tweet. Managing Director of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) M A Siddique accompanied the Union Minister during the inspection.

