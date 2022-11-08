Court orders striking Kenya Airways pilots to resume work

The striking pilots at Kenya Airways have been ordered to resume work by November 9, a court ruled on Tuesday, while also barring the airline from penalising the pilots.

Employment and Labour Relations court Judge Anna Mwaure ordered "the Kenya Airways pilots to resume their duties as pilots by 6 a.m on 9th November unconditionally." The order comes after a letter from the CEO of Kenya Airways earlier showed its plans to cancel its bargaining and recognition agreements with its pilots union, saying their current strike is unlawful and it amounts to economic sabotage.

Members of the Kenya Airline Pilots Association (KALPA) — a union that represents about 400 pilots at the carrier - went on strike on Saturday after failing to resolve a dispute over their pensions contributions and settlement of deferred pay. The walkout led to the cancellation of dozens of flights by one of Africa's largest carriers and stranded thousands of passengers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)