Left Menu

MORNING BID-Bank man fried

Bitcoin was falling in Asia on Wednesday, so was FTX's collapsing token and Binance's token had the wobbles. Currency markets were calm in Asia trade, with investors waiting for more conclusive results from the U.S. midterm elections - which could take days - and positioning ahead of U.S. inflation data on Thursday. China's factory gate prices dropped for the first time since December 2020, and consumer inflation moderated, underlining faltering domestic demand.

Reuters | Updated: 09-11-2022 11:38 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 11:31 IST
MORNING BID-Bank man fried
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Tom Westbrook Six billion dollars of withdrawals in 72 hours have sent cryptocurrency exchange FTX into the arms of larger rival Binance and crypto markets into a new tailspin.

"We are in the best of hands," FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried said on Twitter, after announcing a bailout that has not quite soothed market jitters. Bitcoin was falling in Asia on Wednesday, so was FTX's collapsing token and Binance's token had the wobbles. Broader markets were steady.

Just a few months ago it was FTX scooping up wounded competitors at a discount. Its fall is perhaps another case of the cautionary "stadium curse". As Spectra Markets' Brent Donnelly and others have previously noted, naming rights are a reasonable signal of irrational exuberance. Enron's 30-year rights deal for a baseball field in Houston lasted three years.

FTX's 19-year deal for naming rights at the Miami Heat basketball team's home arena looks to face a similar fate, as does its sponsorship of the Mercedes F1 team. Spillover to other asset classes is so far limited. Currency markets were calm in Asia trade, with investors waiting for more conclusive results from the U.S. midterm elections - which could take days - and positioning ahead of U.S. inflation data on Thursday.

China's factory gate prices dropped for the first time since December 2020, and consumer inflation moderated, underlining faltering domestic demand. Japanese manufacturing optimism dropped to a 22-month low. U.S. and European futures were steady. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares, excluding Japan , nudged higher.

Key developments that could influence markets on Wednesday: U.S. midterm results, RBA deputy governor speech, ECB's Elderson appears on a panel, U.S. 10-year Treasury auction

Earnings: Swiss Life, Adidas, ITV , Taylor Wimpey, Commerzbank, M&S , Poste Italiane, Telecom Italia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

 Sri Lanka
2
U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing takes place

U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing ...

 Global
3
BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, consular services

BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, c...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 7,691 new COVID cases for Nov 7 vs 5,643 a day earlier; Some in White House worry abortion message bungled before midterms and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 7,691 new COVID cases for Nov 7 vs 5,643 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022