Left Menu

COP27: United Nations chief calls for zero tolerance against greenwashing

Greenwashing is when a company misleads the public to believe it is doing more to protect the environment than it is actually doing.

ANI | Updated: 09-11-2022 12:49 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 12:49 IST
COP27: United Nations chief calls for zero tolerance against greenwashing
High-Level Expert Group on the Net-Zero Emissions Commitments of Non-State Entities (Image: United Nations). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Commitments towards net-zero carbon emission cannot be a mere public relations exercise and if one wants to win the fight against climate change it is imperative to have zero tolerance for greenwashing, said United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the ongoing COP27 summit. "We must have zero tolerance for net-zero greenwashing," said the Secretary-General.

He made the remarks at the launch of a put out by Net-Zero Expert Group. Greenwashing is when a company misleads the public to believe it is doing more to protect the environment than it is actually doing.

Calling the report a how-to guide to ensure credible, accountable net-zero pledges, he explained that it provides clarity in four key areas -- environmental integrity, credibility, accountability, and the role of governments. "Solving the climate crisis requires strong political leadership. I urge all government leaders to provide non-state entities with a level playing field to transition to a just, net-zero future," a United Nations statement quoted the Secretary-General as saying.

Since the adoption of the Paris Agreement in 2015, the world has seen an increasing number of net-zero commitments and pledges from the private and financial sectors and local governments. The 27th session of the Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC or COP 27 will be held at Sharm El-Sheikh in Egypt from November 6 to 18 in an effort to build on previous successes and pave the way for effectively tackling global climate change.

This year's COp27 summit will be even more crucial in the backdrop of several extreme weather events -- typhoons in Bangladesh, unprecedented floods in Pakistan, dry rivers in China, and droughts in Africa, among many others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

 Sri Lanka
2
U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing takes place

U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing ...

 Global
3
BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, consular services

BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, c...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 7,691 new COVID cases for Nov 7 vs 5,643 a day earlier; Some in White House worry abortion message bungled before midterms and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 7,691 new COVID cases for Nov 7 vs 5,643 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022