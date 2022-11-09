Left Menu

Nalco Q2 profit dips 83.2 pc to Rs 125.43 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2022 14:13 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 14:05 IST
Nalco Q2 profit dips 83.2 pc to Rs 125.43 cr
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

National Aluminium Company Ltd (Nalco) on Wednesday reported an 83.2 per cent decline in consolidated profit at Rs 125.43 crore for the quarter ended September 30, on the back of higher expenses and lower income.

The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 747.80 crore in the year-ago period, Nalco said in a regulatory filing.

The consolidated income of the company during the July-September period dropped to Rs 3,558.83 crore, over Rs 3,634.59 crore in the year-ago period.

The consolidated expenses of the company during the second quarter increased to Rs 3,312.95 crore, over Rs 2,618.52 crore in the year-ago period.

Nalco, a navratna CPSE, is one of the largest integrated bauxite-alumina-aluminium-power complexes in the country. At present, the centre holds 51.28 per cent of paid up equity capital.

The company has been operating its captive Panchpatmali Bauxite Mines for the pit-head alumina refinery at Damanjodi, in Koraput district of Odisha and aluminium smelter and captive power plant at Angul, in Odisha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

 Sri Lanka
2
U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing takes place

U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing ...

 Global
3
BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, consular services

BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, c...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 7,691 new COVID cases for Nov 7 vs 5,643 a day earlier; Some in White House worry abortion message bungled before midterms and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 7,691 new COVID cases for Nov 7 vs 5,643 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022