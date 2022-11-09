Producer Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studio has the perfect eye for good content

Left Menu

Producer Murad Khetani has been working predominantly in the industry for over a decade. He's known for backing blockbuster films like Kabir Singh and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2022 16:24 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 16:24 IST
New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI/PNN): Producer Murad Khetani has been working predominantly in the industry for over a decade. He's known for backing blockbuster films like Kabir Singh and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The producer is well renowned for his efficiency in choosing the content that is whole-heartedly loved by the masses, across the nation. It's safe to say that Murad Khetani's production house Cine1 studios has a perfect eye for good content and believes in delivering the best to their audience.

Cine1 studios is constantly flourishing with back to back hit projects. Murad Khetani's Kabir Singh as well Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 broke multiple records and now the producer has an amazing line up of projects in the pipeline like Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal', Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur's Gumrah and Tara Sutaria's 'Apurva'. This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

