Piramal Pharma posts net loss of Rs 37 cr in Q2
We expect to deliver a much improved performance in the second half of the current financial year, she added.The National Company Law Tribunal NCLT had on August 12 this year approved the composite scheme of demerger of the pharma business from Piramal Enterprises Ltd into Piramal Pharma Ltd, and amalgamation of Piramal Pharmas wholly-owned subsidiaries Hemmo Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd and Convergence Chemical Pvt Ltd into itself.
- Country:
- India
Piramal Pharma on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 37 crore for the second quarter ended September, as against a net profit of Rs 37 crore in the year-ago period.
However, the company's revenue from operations grew to Rs 1,720 crore during the July-September quarter, from Rs 1,578 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.
Nandini Piramal, Chairperson, Piramal Pharma Limited said, ''We announce our first results post demerger as an independent and focused pharma company. Over the last 10 years, we have made several strategic choices that have helped nurture and scale our business and establish Piramal Pharma (PPL) as a leading global pharmaceuticals player.'' ''For the quarter and half year ended September 2022, our business has delivered a resilient performance despite multiple internal and external challenges. We expect to deliver a much improved performance in the second half of the current financial year,'' she added.
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had on August 12 this year approved the composite scheme of demerger of the pharma business from Piramal Enterprises Ltd into Piramal Pharma Ltd, and amalgamation of Piramal Pharma's wholly-owned subsidiaries Hemmo Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd and Convergence Chemical Pvt Ltd into itself.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Competition Commission of India has been pragmatic in levying, quantifying penalties: Chairperson Ashok Kumar Gupta.
CCI Chairperson pitches for having ex-ante framework to effectively regulate digital markets.
CCI has been pragmatic in levying, quantifying penalties: Chairperson
SC to hear on Oct 31 plea seeking appointment of chairperson, others in law panel
BJP delegation submits memorandum on Delhi pollution to CAQM chairperson