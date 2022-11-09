Left Menu

Retail EV sales soar 185 pc to 1,11,971 units in Oct: FADA

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-11-2022 19:51 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 19:51 IST
The overall retail sales of electric vehicles (EVs), including passenger vehicles, in the country surged nearly 185 per cent year-on-year to 1,11,971 units in October, automobile dealers' body FADA said on Wednesday.

EV sales stood at 39,329 units in October 2021.

The total passenger EV sales rose 178 per cent to 3,745 units in October 2022 as against 1,346 PEVs retailed in the same month a year ago.

Electric commercial vehicle sales grew 125.64 per cent to 274 units, as per the data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association of India (FADA).

Electric two-wheeler sales in October 2022 stood at 73,169 units as compared to 19,826 units in the same month of 2021, registering a year-on-year growth of 269.06 per cent.

Electric three-wheeler sales jumped 92.87 per cent to 34,793 units as against 18,040 units in October 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

