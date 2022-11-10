Left Menu

US STOCKS-Wall Street drops after midterm election, CPI in focus

Wall Street tumbled on Wednesday as Republican gains in midterm elections appeared more modest than some expected, with investors also focusing on upcoming inflation data that will provide clues about the severity of future interest rate hikes. Major indexes added to declines as Treasury yields climbed further after a poor auction of 10-year notes by the U.S. Treasury.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-11-2022 01:06 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 01:02 IST
US STOCKS-Wall Street drops after midterm election, CPI in focus
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United States

Wall Street tumbled on Wednesday as Republican gains in midterm elections appeared more modest than some expected, with investors also focusing on upcoming inflation data that will provide clues about the severity of future interest rate hikes.

Major indexes added to declines as Treasury yields climbed further after a poor auction of 10-year notes by the U.S. Treasury. Republicans were still favored to win control of the House of Representatives but key races were too close to call, with a better-than-expected showing by Democrats diminishing the prospect of a so-called red wave of Republican gains.

"What was really more expected in the market was a red wave," said Jay Hatfield, CEO of Infrastructure Capital Management in New York. "I think we were in a unique situation where the more the Republicans won, the better off the market would have been. At least there would have been some stocks strongly rallying, like defense and energy stocks." Also hurting sentiment, Walt Disney Co tumbled about 13% after the entertainment heavyweight reported more losses from its push into streaming video.

Tesla Inc dropped about 6% to a two-year low after Chief Executive Elon Musk late on Tuesday disclosed that he sold $3.95 billion worth of shares in the electric-vehicle maker days after he closed the $44 billion deal for Twitter Inc. Of the 11 S&P 500 sector indexes, 10 declined, led lower by energy, down 3.75%, followed by a 2.74% loss in consumer discretionary. Clean energy shares, which typically benefit under a Democratic leadership, rose with the Invesco Solar ETF adding 0.8%.

Wednesday's drop on Wall Street ended a three-day rally in which the S&P 500 had gained almost 3%. With the election outcome still uncertain, investors were turning their attention to October inflation data due out on Thursday, which could shed more light on whether the Fed might soften its aggressive stance on interest rate hikes.

"CPI is one of the more important inputs in terms of the inflation environment. You'd be hard-pressed to find many investors that want to make a big bet in front of (the report)," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B. Riley Financial. Traders are split over whether the Fed will raise rates by 50 basis points or 75 basis points in December, according to CME Group's Fedwatch tool.

In afternoon trading, the S&P 500 was down 1.55% at 3,768.63 points. The Nasdaq declined 1.97% to 10,407.33 points, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.51% at 32,658.81 points.

Investors also fretted about the health of major cryptocurrency exchange FTX with some questioning whether a rescue deal from bigger rival Binance would materialize, while the firm was reported to be part of a regulatory probe. Meta Platforms Inc jumped 5.9% after the Facebook parent said it was cutting 13% of its workforce, or more than 11,000 employees, in one of the biggest tech layoffs this year.

Declining stocks outnumbered rising ones within the S&P 500 by a 5.4-to-one ratio. The S&P 500 posted 10 new highs and 15 new lows; the Nasdaq recorded 53 new highs and 377 new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

 South Korea
3
Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Lawsuit claiming Skittles are unfit to eat is dismissed; Novavax cuts full-year revenue forecast again amid weak demand and more

Health News Roundup: Lawsuit claiming Skittles are unfit to eat is dismissed...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022