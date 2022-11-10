First phase of Zuari bridge almost complete, entire project by Apr 2023: Dilip Buildcon

Dilip Buildcon Limited, which is constructing the new Zuari bridge, said that the first phase of a cable-stayed bridge termed as India's widest bridge is almost complete and the entire eight-lane project will be completed by April, 2023.

Atul Joshi, Vice President (Structure), Dilip Buildcon Limited told PTI that the first phase comprising four lanes is ''almost complete'' and would be ready for the traffic flow once load testing is done and crack barriers are installed.

The bridge is located on Zuari river at Cortalim village on Margao-Panaji National Highway and is considered as an important link between North and South Goa.

Joshi said that the rest four lanes would be completed by April or May next year, after which it would be the widest bridge of the country.

Built at a cost of Rs 545.40 crore, the bridge is built with 22,000 tonnes of steel and 1,500 tonnes of Korean cables, which are imported from China, he said.

Joshi said the construction of the bridge, which was expected to be completed in the year 2021, was delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic which saw the Chinese consultant not getting a visa to come to India. The bridge was completed with the help of an Indian consultant, who has done a good job, he said.

The Dilip Buildcon official said that the work on the bridge had come to a standstill during the crucial lockdown time, forcing the company to charter a special flight to get the workers from their respective places, once the restrictions were partially removed but the train moment was stalled.

He said that 1,600 workers were working on a daily basis on this project during the peak of its construction.

''Cable stayed bridge is always a complex bridge and this is one of the most complex bridges in the world,'' said Joshi speaking about the project which has to give way for the ships beneath it, as the waterways below it is an important route for Mormugao Port Trust, located in Vasco town of South Goa.

Though the state police would be imposing speed restrictions on the traffic using this facility, Joshi said that it is built for the speed capacity of 100 kms per hour.

The bridge can withstand a load of 1,000 tonnes, making it one of the safest structures, he said.

Dilip Buildcon, which is constructing this structure, will have to maintain it for eight years from its completion before handing it over to the Union government.

He said that there is provision for a viewing gallery on the bridge.

Joshi said that this would be a pothole free bridge as the road is made up of polymer modified bitumen which does not allow water to percolate.

