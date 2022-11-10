Left Menu

Lupin shares jump 5% after Q2 earnings

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2022 12:31 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 12:29 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Shares of Lupin rallied 5 per cent in morning trade on Thursday after the company announced a consolidated net profit of Rs 130 crore for September quarter 2022-23.

The stock jumped 5.16 per cent to Rs 729.85 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it rallied 5.04 per cent to Rs 729.25.

Drug maker Lupin on Wednesday said its consolidated net profit stood at Rs 130 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2022.

The Mumbai-based company had reported a net loss of Rs 2,098 crore for July-September period a year ago.

Total revenue from operations was at Rs 4,145 crore during the quarter as compared to Rs 4,091 crore in the year-ago period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

