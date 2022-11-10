Left Menu

NHPC net profit rises over 21 pc to Rs 1,685 crore in Q2

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2022 15:46 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 15:34 IST
NHPC net profit rises over 21 pc to Rs 1,685 crore in Q2
Representative image Image Credit: wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned NHPC on Thursday posted a 21.56 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 1,685.81 crore in the September quarter of FY23, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The consolidated net profit of the company was Rs 1,386.81 crore in the quarter ended on September 30, 2021, a BSE filing showed.

Total income of the company rose to Rs 3,529.31 crore in the reporting quarter from Rs 3,165.59 crore in the same period a year ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

  • READ MORE ON:
  • NHPC

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

 South Korea
3
Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

 India
4
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array trouble

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array tro...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022