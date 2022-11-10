Left Menu

France to take in passengers from migrant rescue ship

PTI | Paris | Updated: 10-11-2022 18:18 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 17:48 IST
Gerald Darmanin Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • France

France's interior minister says his country will take in passengers from a migrant rescue ship who have been stranded in the Mediterranean Sea for more than two weeks after Italy refused them entry.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Thursday that France would welcome some 230 Ocean Viking passengers at the military port in the city of Toulon on Friday.

The French coast guard earlier started a medical evacuation from the migrant rescue ship, which headed to Corsica in hopes France would offer its passengers a safe port.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

