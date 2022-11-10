Left Menu

Lupin shares rise 4 pc on September quarter results

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2022 18:19 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 17:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Shares of Lupin on Thursday climbed 4 per cent after the company reported a profit in the September quarter.

The stock jumped 3.69 per cent to end at Rs 719.65 apiece on the BSE.

On the NSE, it rallied 4.14 per cent to close at Rs 723 apiece.

In volume terms, 2.41 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over 1.16 crore shares on the NSE during the day.

On Wednesday, Lupin said its consolidated net profit stood at Rs 130 crore in the second quarter ended September.

The Mumbai-based company had reported a net loss of Rs 2,098 crore in the year-ago period.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed 419.85 points or 0.69 per cent lower at 60,613.70 points on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

