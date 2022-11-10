Left Menu

Vintage Coffee and Beverages bags Rs 21 crore export orders

BSE Listed (BSE

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2022 19:04 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 19:04 IST
Vintage Coffee and Beverages bags Rs 21 crore export orders
Vintage Coffee and Bevarages bags Rs 21 crore export orders. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI/PNN): BSE Listed (BSE: 538920) Vintage Coffee and Beverages Ltd has informed the Exchange that it bagged orders worth Rs 21 crore to export instant coffee to Russia and other CIS countries. The new orders will boost the order book position to Rs 61 crore and help the company leverage its position in the fast-growing instant coffee market, managing director Balakrishna Tati said.Other group companies of Vintage Coffee and Beverages are in an advanced stage of finalisation of orders with European and West African customers for supply of consumer packs, the company said in a press communique.

Vintage Coffee and Beverages is a holding company of Vintage Coffee, a 100 per cent export-oriented unit incorporated in 2015 in Hyderabad. Its instant coffee plant in the Mahbubnagar district, on 23 acres, was commissioned in 12 months. The 1.50 lakh sq.ft. factory is equipped with the latest technology to manufacture both spray dried and agglomerated instant coffee, the company said. The company has a State of the art technology to produce high-quality of coffee.

Vintage said, in association with group companies, it is keen on launching coffee products in soluble, roast and ground forms. The move is being considered in the backdrop of coffee consumption in India increasing post pandemic and the younger generation being more inclined towards coffee. Meanwhlile, net profit of Vintage Coffee & Beverages rose 3000 per cent to Rs 0.31 cr.in the quarter ended September 2022 and Sales rose 3283 per cent to Rs 9.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2022.

This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

 South Korea
3
Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

 India
4
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array trouble

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array tro...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022