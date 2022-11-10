Left Menu

Container Corporation of India Q2 profit rises 20 pc

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2022 19:37 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 19:37 IST
Container Corporation of India Ltd on Thursday reported a 19.9 per cent rise in consolidated profit at Rs 303.80 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

The company's consolidated profit stood at Rs 253.21 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Container Corporation of India said in a filing to BSE.

Its consolidated income during the July-September quarter increased to Rs 2,030.94 crore, from Rs 1,900.28 crore in the year-ago period.

