Left Menu

Bata India Q2 profit rises 47 pc to Rs 55 crore; net sales up 35 pc at Rs 830 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2022 20:26 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 20:24 IST
Bata India Q2 profit rises 47 pc to Rs 55 crore; net sales up 35 pc at Rs 830 crore
File photo.
  • Country:
  • India

Leading shoemaker Bata India on Thursday reported a 47.44 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 54.82 crore in the second quarter ended September 2022, helped by increased footfalls at stores.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 37.18 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, Bata India Ltd said in a BSE filing.

Its revenue from operations during the quarter under review was at Rs 829.75 crore, up over 35.11 per cent from Rs 614.12 crore of the corresponding quarter of FY22.

Bata India's total expenses in the September quarter were at Rs 769.56 crore, up 33.73 per cent.

''Despite tough operating environment and significant material inflation, the company managed to drive broad volume driven revenue growths across business channels of retail/franchise/distribution/e-comm,'' said Bata India in its earnings statement.

In the September quarter, Bata's distribution channel continued to scale up to over 1,100 towns.

Its digital business also achieved its ''highest revenue'' of Rs 95 crore during the quarter contributing 11 per cent of total sales.

Bata India MD and CEO Gunjan Shah said the festivity around the corner and positive customer sentiments reflected in increased footfalls.

''Our continued improvement in customer experience and engagement has reflected in ever highest net promoter score,'' he said.

Sneakers continued to lead the momentum and growth across businesses, said Shah.

However, he also added that in the mass categories, there has been sluggishness due to the inflationary pressure.

''Further, the management is keeping a close watch on the pricing trends to ensure timely corrective actions,'' he said.

Share of Bata India on Thursday settled at Rs 1,779.20 on BSE, down 1.77 per cent from previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

 South Korea
3
Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

 India
4
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array trouble

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array tro...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022