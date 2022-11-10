Vistara increases flights to Frankfurt, Paris
- Country:
- India
Full service carrier Vistara on Thursday said it has increased frequencies of flights operating to Frankfurt and Paris from the national capital following the induction of the third Boeing 787-9 aircraft in its fleet.
The airline would operate six flights per week between Delhi and Frankfurt while the frequencies on the Delhi-Paris route would increase to five times per week, according to a release.
Vistara has added these flights as its third Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner joined the fleet recently. The plane has been customised and comes with a three-class cabin configuration. It has 30 seats in business class, 36 in premium economy class and 226 seats in economy class.
The airline has a fleet of 54 aircraft, including 41 Airbus A320, five Airbus A321 neo, 5 Boeing 737-800NG and 3 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners.
