China shortens COVID quarantine times, eases flight curbs

Chinese health authorities on Friday eased some of the country's heavy COVID-19 curbs, including shortening by two days quarantine times for close contacts of cases and inbound travellers, and eliminating a penalty on airlines for bringing in infected passengers.

Under the new rules, quarantine for close contacts will be cut to five days at a centralised location plus three days at home, from seven days centralised and three days at home previously. A similar shortening of quarantine rules was made for inbound travellers.

