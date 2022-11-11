Capacit'e Infraprojects net profit grows 15 pc to Rs 22 cr in Sep qtr

Capacit'e Infraprojects has reported a 15 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 22 crore during the September 2022 quarter on higher revenues.

It had clocked a Rs 19 crore net profit in the July-September period of the preceding 2021-22 fiscal, the company said in a statement on Friday.

The company's revenue from operations also rose 25 per cent to Rs 431 crore from Rs 345 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBIDTA) for Q2 FY23 grew by 26 per cent to Rs 84 crore compared to Rs 67 crore in the second quarter of FY22.

For the half year ended September 30, the company's net profit was 84 per cent higher at Rs 50 crore compared to Rs 23 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations for H1 FY23 grew by 45 per cent to Rs 908 crore against Rs 626 crore a year ago.

''Backed by a growing customer base and the dedication to hone our expertise further with the implementation of new-age processes, we are on the right track to deliver growth with prudence.

''With the healthy order book and sustained order inflow and our expertise in executing and delivering projects on time, we are optimistic that we shall witness healthy and sustainable growth,'' Capacit'e Infraprojects Executive Director & CFO Rohit Katyal said.

As of September 30, 2022, the company's order book on a standalone basis stood at Rs 9,026 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)