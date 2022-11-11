Left Menu

JSW Steel output grows 25 pc to 17.76 lakh tonne in Oct

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2022 12:24 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 12:23 IST
JSW Steel output grows 25 pc to 17.76 lakh tonne in Oct
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@jswsteel)
  • Country:
  • India

JSW Steel on Friday posted 25 per cent rise in standalone crude steel production at 17.76 lakh tonne (LT) during October 2022.

Its crude steel output was at 14.25 LT in October 2021, JSW Steel said in a statement.

Production of flat rolled products rose 30 per cent to 13.61 LT from 10.45 LT in the same month last year. Long rolled products' output was at 3.70 LT, up 11 per cent as compared to the year-ago period.

The capacity utilisation improved to 93 per cent last month from 89 per cent in September 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

 India
2
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S. migraine drug patent trial; CanSino's inhalable COVID-19 vaccines to be available in Tianjin from Nov 10 and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S....

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Italy hails 'exceptional' discovery of ancient bronze statues in Tuscany; Hurricane threat prompts NASA to delay next launch attempt of moon rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Italy hails 'exceptional' discovery of ancient bronze ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022