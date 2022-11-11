Left Menu

11-11-2022
Even Healthcare raises USD 15 mln
Even Healthcare, a startup focused on offering subscription-based medical services, on Friday said it has raised USD 15 million (nearly Rs 121 crore) from Alpha Wave and Aspada (Lightrock).

The funds will be utilised for strengthening its clinical team consisting of experienced doctors, according to a statement.

With the latest fund raising, the overall funds infused into the startup in the last one year stands at USD 20 million.

The startup works with its members across the whole care spectrum, from consultations to hospitalisations, with an emphasis on preventive and individualised care, as per the statement.

Further, the statement the intent of forming the company was to simplify healthcare in India which poses challenges like lower penetration of health insurance and fee-for-service care that puts a disproportionate financial burden on people.

The company's existing investors include Khosla Ventures, Founders Fund, Lachy Groom, Palo Alto Networks chief executive Nikesh Arora, CRED's Kunal Shah, and DST Global partner Tom Stafford.

