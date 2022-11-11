NHPC reports 12 per cent jump in standalone net profit

Riding on strong operating performance, NHPC has reported a 12 per cent jump in standalone net profit. The company said it registered the highest-ever half-yearly standalone profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 2,483 crore against Rs 2,217 crore standalone PAT in the year-ago period. NHPC said its share in PAT for the current half year is Rs 2,575 crore which is 15 per cent higher than the PAT of Rs 2,243 crore for the corresponding previous half year.

The generation of power for the current quarter and half year is the highest ever at 10,138 million units and 18,303 million units, respectively. The overall plant availability factor of the power stations of the company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2022, is also the highest ever at 99.87 and 99.23 per cent, respectively, on a standalone basis. The NHPC board approved the financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 in their meeting held on November 10, 2022.

NHPC is India's premier hydropower company. NHPC's total installed capacity is 7071 megawatt (mw) of renewable power (including wind and solar) through its 24 power stations including 1,520 mw through subsidiary. (ANI)

