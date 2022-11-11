US STOCKS-Wall St set to extend Thursday's surge on hopes of less hawkish Fed

U.S. stock indexes were set for a higher open on Friday after a sharp rally in the previous session spurred by hopes that cooling inflation will push the Federal Reserve to take a less aggressive stance in its interest rate hikes.

The benchmark S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq closed 5.5% and 7.4% higher on Thursday, racking up their biggest daily percentage gains in over 2-1/2 years after data showed annual inflation below 8% for the first time in eight months. "The inflation data was below expectations, but it is historically very high," said Randy Frederick, managing director, trading and derivatives at Charles Schwab in Austin, Texas.

"At best it reduced the likelihood of a three-quarter point rate hike in December and brought it down to a half-point hike. It is still restrictive, but it just shows how much optimism there is to push this market higher." Futures contracts tied to the Fed's benchmark rate show traders now expect the blistering pace of policy tightening to slow next month and stop sooner than expected, as well as for the U.S. central bank to cut rates in the second half of 2023.

Investors see a 71.5% chance of a 50-basis point rate hike in December, while the top policy rate is seen in the 4.75%-5% range next May, lower than the 5% plus range seen before the inflation data. The S&P 500 has now rallied over 10% from its mid-October closing lows, while the Nasdaq has climbed nearly 8%, aided by better-than-expected earnings reports and hopes of a Fed slowdown.

The Dow is now down just 8.4% from its record closing high hit earlier this year. However, all the three indexes are down sharply on a year-to-date basis, on course for their worst annual performance since 2008, on fears that surging inflation and rising interest rates will dent corporate profits.

At 8:27 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 148 points, or 0.44%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 19 points, or 0.48%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 69 points, or 0.59%. Shares of megacap companies extended gains in premarket trading, with Alphabet Inc up 0.8% after a near 9% surge in the previous session.

U.S.-listed shares of Chinese companies rose, with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd gaining 5% as China eased some of its strict COVID-19 rules. Intel Corp slipped 2% after J.P.Morgan resumed coverage of the chipmaker with "underweight" rating.

A survey from the University of Michigan due later in the day is expected to show consumer sentiment eased slightly in November, with the index seen slipping to 59.5 points this month from 59.9 in October. Meanwhile, the U.S. Treasury market was closed for Veterans Day.

