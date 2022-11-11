Left Menu

Vatican opens preliminary abuse probe into French cardinal

The revelation further sparked a crisis within the French Catholic Church, which has been reeling over revelations of decades of abuse and cover-ups detailed in a groundbreaking report last year.Marseille prosecutors announced this week they had opened an investigation into Ricard but that no complaint had yet been filed against the cardinal.The decision by the Vatican to go ahead and open its own investigation suggested the seriousness of the matter in Rome.

PTI | Rome | Updated: 11-11-2022 22:00 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 22:00 IST
Vatican opens preliminary abuse probe into French cardinal
  • Country:
  • Italy

The Vatican said on Friday it has decided to launch a preliminary sex abuse investigation into a prominent French cardinal after he admitted to having behaved in a “reprehensible way” with a 14-year-old girl 35 years ago.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said a search was under way to find a lead investigator with the “necessary autonomy, impartiality and experience.” Cardinal Jean-Pierre Ricard, the retired archbishop of Bordeaux and a former president of the French bishops' conference, announced the abuse in a letter last week while French bishops were meeting at their annual assembly in Lourdes. The revelation further sparked a crisis within the French Catholic Church, which has been reeling over revelations of decades of abuse and cover-ups detailed in a groundbreaking report last year.

Marseille prosecutors announced this week they had opened an investigation into Ricard but that “no complaint” had yet been filed against the cardinal.

The decision by the Vatican to go ahead and open its own investigation suggested the seriousness of the matter in Rome. Ricard has a very high ranking: he is a voting member on the Vatican's Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, meaning he has been involved in adjudicating other clergy sex abuse cases for years. There was no word on whether he would be suspended or removed from his Vatican memberships. Ricard said in his letter he was placing himself at the discretion of church and civil authorities.

France's Sauve report estimated that 330,000 children in France were sexually abused over the past 70 years by some 3,000 priests and other people in the church and that the crimes were covered up in a “systemic manner” by the church hierarchy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

 India
2
Three entities offload FSN E-Commerce's shares worth Rs 491 crore

Three entities offload FSN E-Commerce's shares worth Rs 491 crore

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S. migraine drug patent trial; CanSino's inhalable COVID-19 vaccines to be available in Tianjin from Nov 10 and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S....

 Global
4
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022