JB Chemicals & Pharma Q2 profit up 13 pc at Rs 111 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2022 14:30 IST | Created: 12-11-2022 14:27 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals has reported 13 per cent rise in profit after tax at Rs 111 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2022.

The drug firm had logged a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 98 crore in July-September period of previous fiscal year.

Revenue rose to Rs 809 crore in the period under review as compared with Rs 593 crore in the year-ago quarter, it said in a statement.

''Our market-beating performance in domestic business was sustained through growth in our organic portfolio, with big brands getting bigger; and significant demand acceleration in acquired brands which have seamlessly transitioned in a short period,'' company CEO and Wholetime Director Nikhil Chopra said.

The momentum in the international business continued across markets, with all three of the company's verticals performing well, he added.

''Our strategic focus on key brands, segments and geographies is resulting in a consistent, sustained revenue growth.

''And this growth, along with productivity improvement and cost optimisation initiatives, is creating strong operating leverage which is enabling us to maintain our margins in an inflationary environment with supply chain challenges,'' Chopra said.

