Modi heaps praise on people of AP, calls them 'entrepreneurial'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lavished praise on the city of Visakhapatnam and Telugu people, saying they have earned a special recognition across the world.

''Visakhapatnam is a special city of India. It was a significant port of ancient India and has a rich business tradition. It is also the central point of Indian trade,'' the Prime Minister said as he launched various development projects here.

Calling it a ''big day for Visakhapatnam'', Modi said on one side an exclusive road to the port was being developed, the local railway station was being modernised and on the other the fishing harbour was also being modernised.

''Development of the Raipur-Visakhapatnam Economic Corridor will further boost the economy in the region.'' Modi described the people of Andhra Pradesh as ''friendly and entrepreneurial''.

''Be it education, enterprise, technology or medical profession...AP people earned a special recognition across the world. This recognition was not just due to professional quality but their personality,'' he observed.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said railway budgetary allocation to Andhra Pradesh has seen a quantum jump to Rs 7,032 crore this year as against just Rs 886 crore prior to 2014 in the erstwhile united state.

All this was reflected in the fast pace of doubling, new lines, electrification and other works, he said.

AP would soon get the world-class Vande Bharat Express, Vaishnaw said.

